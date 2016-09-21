(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)
* TSX rises 109.81 points, or 0.76 percent, to 14,631.79
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index rose
to its highest in 12 days on Wednesday as mining and energy
stocks led a broad rise with higher commodity prices.
U.S. crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent after a
surprisingly large drop in U.S. crude inventories, while gold
climbed after the Bank of Japan adopted a target for long-term
interest rates and as investors bet that the Federal Reserve
will hold back from a rate increase later on Wednesday.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.8 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp rose 2.3 percent to C$23.24 and
Goldcorp Inc advanced 3 percent to C$21.40.
TransCanada Corp rose 1.1 percent to C$62.63, while
the overall energy group was up 1.2 percent.
At 11:02 a.m. EDT (1502 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 109.81 points, or 0.76
percent, to 14,631.79. Nine of the index's 10 main groups were
higher.
Industrials rose 1.1 percent, including gains for railroad
stocks, while financials advanced 0.5 percent.
BlackBerry Ltd has agreed to offer anti-hacking
software from a startup that last year discovered a major
Android bug, it said, as the once-dominant smartphone company
seeks to leverage ties to corporate and government clients to
boost its software revenue. Its shares rose 1.3 percent to
C$10.11.
The value of Canadian wholesale trade rose in July for the
fourth consecutive month, posting a 0.3 percent gain on strength
in the motor vehicle and parts subsector, Statistics Canada
said.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chris Reese)