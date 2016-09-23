(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 43.03 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,754.15
* Half of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index fell
on Friday as investors pulled back after a strong rally this
week following the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold rates
steady and more cautious outlook.
The five most influential weights on the index were its
biggest banks. The financial sector jumped in the prior two
sessions after the Fed left the door open for a rate hike in
December even as it indicated a less aggressive rise in rates
next year and in 2018.
At 10:21 a.m. EDT (1421 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 43.03 points, or 0.29
percent, at 14,754.15.
It remains on track for a 2 percent weekly gain.
Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$81.42 and
Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.7 percent to C$70.60.
The financials group, which accounts for 35 percent of the
index's weight, slipped 0.6 percent overall.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Ltd fell 2.7 percent
to C$30.85 after Paramount Resources Ltd said it had
sold 24.7 million shares of the oil and natural gas developer.
The energy group retreated 0.3 percent overall, with oil
prices little changed as traders eyed talks next week among
producers about possible coordination to prop up prices.
Teck Resources Ltd advanced 5.7 percent to
C$23.54. The stock recently hit a two-year high, boosted by a
rally in prices for metallurgical coal.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, was unchanged overall.
Industrials fell 0.3 percent.
Canadian manufacturing sales in July edged up by 0.1 percent
as strength in the food, energy and metals industries was offset
by weakness in the machinery and aerospace sectors, Statistics
Canada data indicated on Friday.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)