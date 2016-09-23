(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX closes down 99.25 points, or 0.67 percent, at
14,697.93
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups end lower
* Index gains 1.7 pct over the week
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's benchmark stock index
fell on Friday after a strong rally earlier this week, with
energy stocks slipping on slumping oil prices on growing
skepticism that a deal to curb output could be struck next week.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 99.25 points, or 0.67 percent, at
14,697.93. Still, it notched a 1.7 percent weekly gain.
"We had a number of good days in a row and the TSX is on
absolute fire this year. It can't go up every day," said Barry
Schwartz, portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups ended lower.
The energy group lost 1.7 percent overall, with major
producer Canadian Natural Resources down 2.4 percent at C$39.03.
U.S. crude prices settled down 4 percent on signs
Saudi Arabia and arch rival Iran were making little progress
toward a preliminary agreement ahead of talks by major crude
exporters next week aimed at freezing production.
Banks were also among the biggest drags, after the financial
sector jumped in the prior two sessions on news that the U.S.
Federal Reserve had left the door open for an interest rate hike
in December even as it indicated less aggressive credit
tightening in 2017 and 2018.
Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.6 percent to C$81.40 and
Bank of Nova Scotia lost 0.9 percent to C$70.47.
The financials group, which accounts for 35 percent of the
index's weight, slipped 0.5 percent overall.
Seven Generations Energy Ltd Ltd fell 4.9 percent
to C$30.16 after Paramount Resources Ltd said it had
sold 24.7 million shares of the oil and natural gas developer.
Teck Resources Ltd jumped 7.5 percent to C$23.95.
The stock recently hit a two-year high, boosted by a rally in
prices for metallurgical coal.
Baskin's Schwartz said his clients were starting to fret
about the U.S. election and what the possible outcomes might
mean for Canadian investors.
"What happens if Trump, what happens if Clinton gets
elected, how does that impact what sectors, how do we take this
as Canadians," he said. "Trump is a wildcard, that's why people
are very concerned."
Canada's annual inflation rate in August dipped to a
10-month low and retail sales unexpectedly fell in July,
disappointing markets and reviving talk that the Bank of Canada
was more inclined to ease monetary policy than tighten.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and
Richard Chang)