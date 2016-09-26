* TSX down 52.31 points, or 0.36 percent, to 14,645.62
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's main stock index fell
on Monday as heavyweight financial stocks led a broad move
lower, with only slight gains from weighty natural resource
groups offsetting the losses.
Investors globally are focusing on how Republican Donald
Trump would fare in a U.S. presidential debate against Democrat
Hillary Clinton, which could rank as one of the most watched and
highly anticipated political showdowns in U.S. history.
At 10:19 a.m. EDT (1419 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 52.31 points, or 0.36
percent, to 14,645.62. There were two decliners for every
gainer.
The most influential weights included Royal Bank of Canada
, which fell 0.8 percent to C$80.72, and Toronto-Dominion
Bank, down 0.6 percent to C$57.80. The financials group
slipped 0.8 percent.
The energy group was barely higher despite rallying oil
prices as the world's largest producers gathered in Algeria to
discuss ways to support the market.
TransCanada Corp fell 0.7 percent to C$62.53. One
of its units, Columbia Pipeline Group, offered to buy Columbia
Pipeline Partners LP for about $848 million in cash.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4 percent.
The rest of the index's 10 main sectors fell.
Consumer staples lost 1 percent and discretionary slipped
1.2 percent, with convenience store operator Alimentation
Couche-Tard down 1.6 percent to C$64.29 and Restaurant
Brands International off 2.4 percent to C$59.24.
Industrials fell 0.5 percent.
Auto workers in the Unifor union ratified a deal with
General Motors Co on Sunday that will see C$554 million
($421 million) invested in local plants.
U.S. crude prices were up 2 percent to $45.37 a
barrel, while Brent added 2 percent to $46.79.
Gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,341.8 an ounce,
while copper prices declined 0.3 percent to $4,841.5 a
tonne.
($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)