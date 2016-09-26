(Adds portfolio manager comment, updates prices to close)
* TSX ends down 78.47 points, or 0.53 percent, at 14,619.46
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Sept 26 Canada's benchmark stock index
fell in a broad retreat on Monday, tracking U.S. indexes lower
as investors took a cautious turn ahead of the first U.S.
presidential debate and as energy shares failed to move higher
with a bounce in crude oil prices.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed down 78.47 points, or 0.53 percent, at
14,619.46.
The three main Wall Street indexes all shed at least 0.85
percent, as investors focused on how Republican presidential
hopeful Donald Trump would fare in a televised debate against
Democrat Hillary Clinton, which could rank as one of the
most-watched and highly-anticipated political showdowns in U.S.
history.
"People are getting just a little bit more defensive ahead
of the debate tonight, and may be raising a little bit of cash
in anticipation of some volatility if the earnings season is
weak," said Manash Goswami, a portfolio manager at First Asset
Investment Management.
Valuations have pushed ahead of fundamentals, he added,
raising the risk that the TSX may fall further from here.
"Either earnings and economic data needs to start to really
tick up or the market needs to pull back. It's one or the
other," Goswami said.
In Canada, heavyweight financial stocks led the losses,
while consumer names also fell.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc lost 6.3
percent to C$34.25. The company has previously been criticized
by Clinton over its drug pricing strategy.
Oil settled up 3 percent as the world's largest producers
gathered in Algeria to discuss ways to support prices, after a
similar meeting in April to freeze output failed.
But the jump was not reflected in Canada's large energy
sector, which ended barely lower.
The most influential weights included Royal Bank of Canada
, which fell 0.6 percent to C$80.89, and Toronto-Dominion
Bank, down 0.6 percent to C$57.82. The financials group
slipped 0.6 percent overall.
TransCanada Corp fell 1 percent to C$62.34. One of
its units, Columbia Pipeline Group, offered to buy Columbia
Pipeline Partners LP for about $848 million in cash.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, fell 0.5 percent.
Of the index's 10 main sectors, only telecoms gained, adding
0.2 percent.
($1 = 1.3161 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)