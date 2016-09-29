(Adds details throughout on sectors and stocks, updates prices)

* TSX up 36.7 points, or 0.25 percent, to 14,768.13

* Index touches its highest since Friday at 14,780.70

* Energy climbs more than 7 percent over past two days

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups rise

TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday to a nearly one-week high as energy stocks added to sharp gains from one day before on a surprise output cut agreement by OPEC.

The most influential movers on the index were some of the country's largest energy companies. Suncor Energy Inc rose 1.9 percent to C$36.25 and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd advanced 1.6 percent to C$41.81.

The index's energy group climbed 1.9 percent, which takes its rally over the past two days to more than 7 percent.

Oil prices edged higher even as investors questioned whether an agreement on Wednesday by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would be enough to rebalance a heavily over-supplied market. U.S. crude prices were up 0.2 percent to $47.16 a barrel.

Financial stocks firmed 0.3 percent, including a 0.3 percent gain for Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$58.52.

At 10:44 a.m. EDT (1444 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 36.7 points, or 0.25 percent, to 14,768.13.

The index touched its highest since Friday at 14,780.70.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were higher.

One of the groups that fell was materials, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies. It lost 0.8 percent.

Gold-focused royalty and stream company Franco Nevada Corp fell 1.7 percent to C$91.74, while spot gold dipped 0.2 percent.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast for its engineering and construction business due to commercial issues in two oil & gas projects in the Middle East. Its shares tumbled 5.4 percent to C$51.95. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Alistair Bell)