* TSX down 7.66 points, or 0.05 percent, to 14,746.89
* Index on track for 5 pct gain in qtr; 1 pct rise for Sept
TORONTO, Sept 30 Canada's main stock index
turned barely lower in morning trade on Friday as materials and
energy stocks slipped, offset by small gains for banking and
industrial stocks after data showed surprisingly strong economic
growth in July.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
is on track for an almost 5 percent gain in the third
quarter, and is close to breaking to its highest level in more
than a year.
At 10:19 a.m EDT (1419 GMT), it was off 7.66 points, or 0.05
percent, to 14,746.89. Six of its 10 sectors fell, although no
group moved more than 0.5 percent in either direction.
The energy group retreated 0.1 percent, although pipeline
company Enbridge Inc advanced 1.3 percent to C$58.44.
It, along with Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc,
said after the close on Thursday that it would sell a regional
pipeline system for C$1.075 billion ($818 million).
Bombardier Inc was also among the most influential
movers, up 3.6 percent to C$1.74 after announcing it would
supply 665 trains to a British rail operator.
Industrials rose 0.2 percent.
The Canadian economy got off to a stronger-than-expected
start in the third quarter, fueled by a rebound in oil and gas
extraction that had been disrupted by wildfires in Alberta
earlier this year.
Gross domestic product grew 0.5 percent in July, topping
analysts' forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 percent.
Barrick Gold Corp shares were little changed after
the miner said it does not expect an ongoing suspension of its
operations at the Veladero mine in Argentina to affect its 2016
consolidated gold production.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)