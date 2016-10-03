(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)
* TSX down 58.64 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,667.22
* All of the TSX's 10 main groups move lower
TORONTO, Oct 3 Canada's main stock index fell on
Monday in a broad retreat led by its heavyweight financial and
natural resource sectors.
The financials group slipped 0.5 percent, as Canada's
finance minister prepared to make an announcement about the
country's housing market, which could include measures aimed at
cooling interest from foreign buyers.
Investors were also more cautious as Britain set a March
deadline to start its withdrawal from the European Union and
worries over Deutsche Bank continued to swirl.
The most influential stocks weighing on the index included
Royal Bank of Canada, which fell 0.6 percent to C$80.76,
and Bank of Nova Scotia, down 0.6 percent to C$69.12.
At 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index had fallen 58.64 points, or
0.4 percent, to 14,667.22.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with more than 4 decliners for every advancer.
Shares in fashion retailer Aritzia Inc were trading
at C$18 in their market debut, after they were priced at C$16
last week.
The energy sector retreated 0.3 percent as oil prices
slipped back, while the materials group, which includes precious
and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.6
percent. Those two sectors account for a combined one-third of
the index's weight.
The financial sector accounts for more than one-third.
Gold prices were little changed, while copper prices
declined 1.4 percent to $4,798 a tonne, as funds that had pushed
prices for the metal, used in power and construction, higher in
September reduced their positions.
Shares in Spectral Medical Inc slumped 78 percent
to 35 Canadian cents after it said its experimental treatment
for sepsis - a common, often deadly complication of infection -
failed a late-stage study, stymieing the company's plans to
bring to market the first U.S. Food and Drug
Administration-approved device for the condition.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)