* TSX slips 33.14 points, or 0.23 percent, to 14,562.36
* Nine of TSX's 10 main groups retreat, materials gain
TORONTO Oct 7 Canada's main stock index fell on
Friday in a broad-based but muted retreat, weighed by telecom
companies after an unfavorable regulatory ruling.
At 11:12 a.m. EDT (1512 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 33.14 points, or 0.23
percent, to 14,562.36. It is on track for a 1.1 percent fall for
the week.
The materials sector, which includes precious and base
metals miners and fertilizer companies, was the only one of 10
main groups to move higher, helped by gold rising off a
four-month low after U.S. payrolls data missed expectations.
Barrick Gold Corp gained 0.6 percent to C$20.72 and
Goldcorp Inc added 0.9 percent to C$18.81.
Telecoms fell 1.4 percent, after a regulator said major
internet service providers must lower the wholesale rates they
charge smaller rivals for access to their networks.
Rogers Communications Inc lost 2 percent to
C$54.14, Telus Corp fell 1.5 percent to C$42.24, and BCE
Inc declined 1.0 percent to C$59.39.
Canada added far more jobs than expected in September,
mainly due to the biggest increase in self-employed workers in
more than seven years, Statistics Canada data showed.
The Bank of Canada said that Canadian companies' hiring and
investment intentions improved modestly in the third quarter,
while resource firms believe the sector may be bottoming out
after prolonged weakness.
Meanwhile, U.S. employment growth unexpectedly slowed for
the third straight month in September and the jobless rate rose,
which could make the Federal Reserve more cautious about raising
interest rates.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)