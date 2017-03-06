(Adds specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 80.81 points, or 0.52 percent, to 15,527.69

* Six of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.

China, which is copper's biggest consumer, cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt and erects a "firewall" against financial risks. Copper prices fell to a more than one-week low.

The most influential movers on the Canadian index included base metal miners First Quantum Minerals, which fell 4.7 percent to C$14.54 and Teck Resources Ltd, which lost 3.3 percent to C$26.40.

The materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 percent.

At 9:49 a.m. ET (1449 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.81 points, or 0.52 percent, to 15,527.69.

Six of the index's 10 main groups were in negative territory, with 2.2 declining stocks for every advancer.

The financials group was slightly higher while the consumer group, healthcare, industrials and technology sectors fell.

Northland Power Inc rose 2 percent to C$24.18. The utility said on Friday it had agreed to buy a 252 MW German offshore wind farm.