TORONTO, March 14 Canada's main stock index lost
ground on Tuesday as falling oil prices weighed on the country's
substantial oil and gas sector and Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc stock plunged on the exit of an
activist investor.
The energy group retreated 2.3 percent as oil prices fell to
three-month lows after OPEC reported that crude inventories in
developed countries had risen above the five-year average in
January despite production cuts by some of the world's largest
exporters.
The most influential movers on the index included some of
its biggest energy companies with Suncor Energy down 1.7
percent at C$39.78 and Canadian Natural Resources losing 2
percent to C$41.84.
Valeant slumped 9.3 percent to C$14.70 after billionaire
investor William Ackman walked away from the struggling drug
company after trying to rescue it for some 18 months, taking a
loss of more than $3 billion.
At 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index fell 107.76 points, or 0.69
percent, to 15,437.06.
All of the index's 10 main groups were in negative
territory, with four decliners for every advancing stock.
Convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc
fell 4.5 percent to C$59.02 after reporting earnings
that missed analyst estimates.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 percent while
industrials fell 0.5 percent.
Gold prices were steady, while copper prices
declined 0.9 percent to $5,743 a tonne.
U.S. crude prices were down 2.3 percent to $47.3 a
barrel, while Brent lost 1.9 percent to $50.36.
Canadian home prices rose in February as prices continued to
climb in the hot Toronto market, data showed on Tuesday in a
report that was unlikely to alleviate concerns from some
quarters that the city is facing a real estate bubble.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)