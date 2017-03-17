(Adds details on specific stocks, updates prices)

* TSX down 16.38 points, or 0.11 percent, to 15,546.03

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO, March 17 Canada's main stock index turned negative in midmorning trading on Friday as losses among financial and consumer shares outweighed gains for some gold miners and other natural resource companies from an uptick in commodity prices.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.3 percent as bond yields fell, with insurance companies a particular weight. Manulife Financial Corp was down 0.9 percent at C$24.28, and Great-West Lifeco Inc lost 0.8 percent to C$37.43.

At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 16.38 points, or 0.11 percent, at 15,546.03.

Seven of the index's 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners 1.4 to 1.

The TSX is on track for a 0.3 percent gain on the week.

The most influential gainers on the index included Suncor Energy Inc. The country's biggest oil and gas producer edged up 0.5 percent to C$41.18.

Two of the biggest Canadian telecom companies also supported the index, with BCE Inc advancing 1 percent to C$58.17, and rival Rogers Communications Inc adding 1.2 percent to C$57.25.

The energy group was flat overall, while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was barely lower.

Dominion Diamond Corp jumped 9.3 percent to C$12.86 after providing a 2018 outlook late on Thursday.

Oil prices firmed on Friday after trading in a narrow range all week, while gold also rose.

Canada Goose advanced 8.2 percent to C$23.29 the day after it jumped nearly 27 percent from its initial public offering price of C$17 per share.

Canadian manufacturing sales unexpectedly rose in January for the third month in a row, helped by strength in non-durable goods, including petroleum and coal products, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)