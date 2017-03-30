(Adds details on sectors and stocks throughout and updates
prices)
* TSX falls 37.67 points, or 0.24 percent, to 15,619.96
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO, March 30 Canada's main stock index
pulled back from a one-month high on Thursday as deal-related
news pressured shares of Cenovus Energy Inc and
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
Cenovus shares tumbled 11.8 percent to C$15.39 after the
Canadian company agreed to buy oil sands and natural gas assets
from ConocoPhillips for C$17.7 billion.
The overall energy group was down 1.2 percent even as oil
prices rose. U.S. crude was up 1.8 percent at $50.41 a
barrel.
Shares of CIBC fell 2.1 percent to C$114.79 after it raised
its offer for PrivateBancorp Inc ahead of a June
deadline. CIBC said it offered about $4.9 billion in cash and
stock, up from the earlier $3.8 billion offer.
Toronto-Dominion Bank's chief executive officer told
shareholders at the bank's annual meeting that it does not have
a "widespread problem" with its sales practices, responding to a
report staffers were pressured to meet targets.
Its shares rose 0.4 percent to C$66.37, while the overall
financials group was little changed.
The steady profile for financials came as data showed that
the U.S. economy grew at a faster pace in the fourth quarter
than previously estimated. Some of Canada's major banks have
operations in the United States.
At 11:37 a.m. ET (1537 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was off 37.67 points, or 0.24
percent, to 15,619.96.
On Wednesday, the index posted its highest close in more
than a month at 15,657.63.
Dollarama Inc's quarterly profit beat analysts'
estimates as the average amount customers spent at its stores
increased, sending the Canadian discount retailer's shares to a
record high, up 7.6 percent at C$107.35.
Seven of the index's 10 main groups were lower.
The materials group, which includes precious and base metals
miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.4 percent.
Gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,249.1 an ounce,
while copper prices advanced 1.1 percent to $5,971 a
tonne.
(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by James Dalgleish)