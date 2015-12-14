Dec 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as oil prices fell for
the seventh straight session.
Oil prices came close to 11-year lows on Monday on growing
fears that the global oil glut would worsen in the months to
come in a pricing war between leading OPEC and non-OPEC
producers.
December futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.52
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index saw renewed selling pressure on
Friday after a two-day respite, recording its weakest close in
more than two years, including deep losses for financial and
energy stocks as crude oil prices hit fresh lows.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.40 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.34 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.36 percent.
TOP STORIES
Oil and natural gas producer Encana Corp ,
responding to a sharp drop in oil prices, has cut its 2016
capital budget by more than a quarter to $1.5 billion-$1.7
billion.
Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc, under
mounting pressure from U.S. Congress and prosecutors over its
drug pricing, has hired an attorney in Washington, DC and crisis
public relations experts with political connections, according
to sources familiar with the matter.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,068; -0.83 pct
US crude : $34.64; -2.72 pct
Brent crude : $36.67; -3.24 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,672.50; -0.65 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Badger Daylighting Ltd : Canaccord Genuity starts
coverage with "buy" rating; C$31 price target
BRP Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts price target to
C$32 from C$33; rating "buy"
Hudson's Bay Co : Barclays cuts price target to C$20
from C$27; rating "equal weight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
($1= C$1.38)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)