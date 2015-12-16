Dec 16 Canada's main stock index looked set to open higher on Wednesday as investors prepared for the first U.S. interest rate increase since 2006.

The Federal Reserve is expected to announce a token hike of 25 basis points, from near zero, at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT).

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.63 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index jumped on Tuesday in a broad rally led by shares in energy companies as crude prices rose. Bank stocks also gained.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.49 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.43 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.40 percent.

TOP STORIES

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc cut its revenue and profit forecasts for 2015, but said it still expected double-digit percentage sales growth through higher volumes in 2016.

The Public Sector Pension Investment Board, one of Canada's 10 largest pension fund managers, is considering entering the oil and gas sector as weak crude prices create opportunities for long-term investors, Chief Executive Andre Bourbonnais said.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,063; +0.11 pct

US crude : $37.20; -0.40 pct

Brent crude : $37.62; -2.16 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,578; +0.28 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Enerflex Ltd : Raymond James raises cuts to market perform from outperform; target price to C$15.50 from C$15

Whitecap Resources Inc : Barclays cuts target price to C$12 from C$13

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0830 Building permits number for Nov: Expected 1.150 mln; Prior 1.161 mln

0830 Build permits change mm for Nov: Prior +5.1 pct

0830 Housing starts number mm for Nov: Expected 1.135 mln; Prior 1.060 mln

0830 House starts change mm for Nov: Prior -11.0 pct

0915 Industrial output mm for Nov: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior -0.2 pct

0915 Capacity utilization mm for Nov: Expected +77.4 pct; Prior +77.5 pct

0915 Manufacturing output mm for Nov: Expected +0.1 pct; Prior +0.4 pct

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Flash for Dec: Expected 52.6; Prior 52.8

1400 Fed funds target rate: Expected +0.375 pct

($1= C$1.37) (Reporting by Ayesha Sruti Ahmed in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)