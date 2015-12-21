Dec 21 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Monday, the first day of a
holiday-shortened week, mirroring the trend in most global
equity markets.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 1.02
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index inched higher on Friday as the
energy sector gained despite slipping oil prices, offsetting the
impact of weakness in financial stocks as investors also scooped
up shares that have taken a beating recently.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.75 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.87 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.89 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
The Canadian dollar and the price of oil move "like a pair
of train tracks" and trying to stop exchange rates from shifting
could hinder the economy's ability to absorb shocks, Bank of
Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said on Friday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,070.40; +0.39 pct
US crude : $34.35; -1.09 pct
Brent crude : $36.36; -1.41 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,727; +0.90 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd : Barclays cuts price
target to C$190 from C$210
CGI Group Inc : Jefferies raises price target to
C$55 from C$54; rating "hold"
Klondex Mines Ltd : Paradigm starts coverage with
"buy" rating
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0830 National Activity Index for Nov: Prior -0.04
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.40)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)