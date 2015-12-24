Dec 24 Canada stock index futures were little
changed on Thursday, ahead of a shortened trading session on
Christmas eve.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday as a
fall in U.S. crude inventories boosted both oil prices and
shares of energy producers.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.12 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.14 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian gaming company Amaya Inc has been ordered
by a Kentucky court to pay $870 million in penalties to cover
alleged losses by the state's residents who played real-money
poker on PokerStars' website between 2006 and 2011.
The recent pact between Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc and Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc
may salvage the drugmaker's relationships with
physicians, but is unlikely to fully restore Valeant's previous
revenue growth from high-priced, branded drugs, according to
doctors and investors.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,071.60; +0.31 pct
US crude : $37.71; +0.56 pct
Brent crude : $37.48; +0.40 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,685.00; -0.74 pct
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 271,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 270,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.210 mln; Prior
2.238 mln
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 131.1
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -0.6 pct
($1= C$1.39)
