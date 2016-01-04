Jan 4 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday after Chinese data
rekindled global growth worries.
China's factory activity contracted for the 10th straight
month in December and at a sharper pace than in November, a
private survey showed, dampening hopes that the world's
second-largest economy will enter 2016 on a more stable footing.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.49
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
for December is due at 9:30 a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Thursday despite a rally
in crude oil prices, leaving the market down 11 percent in 2015
and closing out its worst year since the global financial crisis
of 2008.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 1.78 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 1.77 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 2.06 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Oil Sands Ltd urged its shareholders to
let Suncor Energy Inc's unsolicited bid lapse,
emphasizing that the company could remain independent.
Billionaire investor William Ackman said on Thursday he sold
about 5 million shares in drug company Valeant International
in order to generate a tax loss as investors in his
Pershing Square Capital Management face the biggest loss in the
company's history.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,071.7; +1.08 pct
US crude : $37.32; +0.70 pct
Brent crude : $37.82; +1.53 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,626; -1.67 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CAE Inc : CIBC raises rating to "sector
outperformer" from "sector performer"
Canadian Pacific Railway : BMO cuts target price to
C$210 from C$230; rating "outperform"
Dollarama Inc : BMO raises rating to "outperform"
from "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Dec: Prior 51.3
1000 Construction spending mm for Nov: Expected 0.7 pct;
Prior 1.0 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Dec: Expected 49.0; Prior
48.6
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Dec: Expected 35.0;
Prior 35.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Dec: Expected
49.6; Prior 51.3
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Dec: Prior 48.9
($1= C$1.39)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)