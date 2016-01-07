Jan 7 Stock futures pointed to a sharply lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday after China
guided the yuan aggressively lower and oil prices slid to their
lowest in more than a decade.
The People's Bank of China again surprised markets by
setting the official midpoint rate on the yuan 0.5
percent weaker at 6.5646 per dollar, the lowest since March
2011.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 2.05
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Data on Ivey PMI is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell
for a sixth straight session on Wednesday as energy shares
tracked crude oil prices lower, while heavyweight banks and
railways declined on rising geopolitical tensions and growth
worries.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 2.16 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 2.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 2.79 percent.
TOP STORIES
TransCanada Corp sued the U.S government on
Wednesday to reverse President Barack Obama's rejection of the
Keystone XL pipeline, and also plans to seek $15 billion in
damages from a trade tribunal.
Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's third biggest lender,
is in discussions to sell a C$1 billion ($715 million) vendor
and equipment financing portfolio, according to four sources
familiar with the matter.
Oil and gas producer Crescent Point Energy Corp
cut its capital budget for 2016 by as much as 39 percent
from 2015.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,095.60; +0.34 pct
US crude : $32.61; -3.97 pct
Brent crude : $32.93; -3.80 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,492.50; -2.69 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bank of Montreal : CIBC cuts target price to C$79
from C$83
Bombardier Inc : Cowen and Company starts coverage
with "market perform" rating
Centerra Gold Inc : RBC raises rating to "sector
perform" from "underperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 275,000; Prior 287,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 277,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.193 mln; Prior
2.198 mln
($1= C$1.41)
