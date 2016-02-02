Feb 2 Canada's main stock index looked set to
start on a lower note on Tuesday after a sharp drop in oil
prices triggered caution among investors.
Oil prices fell more than 3 percent, dented by worries about
the demand outlook and rising supply, while hopes for a deal
between OPEC and Russia on output cuts faded.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.74
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index lost
ground on Monday, with shares in energy companies weighing
heavily as oil prices tumbled and weak economic data out of
Europe and China exacerbated concerns about a global slowdown.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.61 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.65 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.66 percent.
TOP STORIES
WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a smaller quarterly
profit, hurt by its large exposure to Alberta, where the economy
is weakening.
Canadian private equity investments overseas surged to
record levels in 2015 on the back of some major buyouts by
Canadian pension funds across a wide range of sectors, according
to data released on Monday.
Brookfield Asset Management Inc has withdrawn an
offer to buy the 24.4 percent stake in infrastructure company
Invepar held by Brazil's Grupo OAS SA, the Canadian firm said on
Monday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,125.20; -0.24 pct
US crude : $30.51; -3.51 pct
Brent crude : $32.80; -4.21 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,597.50; +0.82 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Agnico Eagle Mines : Desjardins cuts rating to
"hold" from "buy"
Rona Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts target price to
C$13 from C$14; rating "hold"
Teranga Gold Corp : CIBC cuts target price to C$0.50
from C$0.60
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.4 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.0 pct
0945 ISM-New York Index for Jan: Prior 716.6
0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for Jan: Prior 62
1330 Domestic car sales for Jan: Expected 5.50 mln; Prior
5.51 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for Jan: Expected 8.20 mln; Prior
8.34 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for Jan: Expected 17.40 mln; Prior
17.34 mln
1330 All car sales for Jan: Prior 7.40 mln
1330 All truck sales for Jan: Prior 9.94 mln
($1= C$1.40)
