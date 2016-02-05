(Updates with jobs report)
Feb 5 Canada's main stock index futures turned
lower on Friday after weak jobs report underlined the economy's
struggle to cope with the effects of low oil prices.
Statistics Canada said 5,700 jobs were lost in January and
the unemployment rate edged up to a two-year high of 7.2 percent
as more people entered the work force.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.28
percent at 8:55 a.m. ET.
Other data showed Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly shrank
to C$585 million ($427 million) in December from C$1.59 billion
in November as exports jumped by a healthy 3.9 percent.
Canada's main stock index jumped on Thursday as higher
commodity prices helped lift mining stocks, while banks and
railways also saw strong gains and the energy sector rose
despite a slip in oil prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.39 percent at 8:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.47 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.50 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
U.S. employment gains slowed more than expected in January
as the boost to hiring from unseasonably mild weather faded, but
surging wages and an unemployment rate at an eight-year low
suggested the labor market recovery remains firm.
Canada's biggest pension funds say they are walking away
from more and more global infrastructure deals, citing concerns
that intense competition for assets has driven valuations too
far.
COMMODITIES AT 8:55 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,153.10; -0.39 pct
US crude : $31.62; -0.35 pct
Brent crude : $34.42; -0.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,659.50; -0.59 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Brookfield Renewable Energy : Barclays raises
target price to C$37 from C$35; rating "equal weight"
Westshore Terminals Investment : BMO cuts target
price to C$13 from C$15; rating "market perform"
Wi-Lan Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises rating to
"speculative buy" from "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY
0830 Payrolls benchmark SA for 12M: Actual -206,000; Prior
91,000
0830 Non-Farm payrolls for Jan: Actual 151,000; Prior
292,000
0830 Private payrolls for Jan: Actual 158,000; Prior 275,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Jan: Expected 29,000; Prior
8,000
0830 Government payrolls for Jan: Actual -7,000; Prior
17,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Jan: Actual 4.9 pct; Prior 5.0
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Jan: Actual 0.5 pct; Prior 0.0
pct
0830 Average workweek hrs for Jan: Actual 34.6 hrs; Prior
34.5 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Jan: Actual 62.7 pct;
Prior 62.6 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Jan: Actual 9.9 pct; Prior 9.9
pct
0830 International trade mm for Dec: Actual -$43.36 bln;
Revised -$42.23 bln
0830 Payrolls benchmark NSA for 12m: Actual -199,000; Prior
-208,000
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 130.2
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior -2.2 pct
1500 Consumer credit for Dec: Expected 16.00 bln; Prior
13.95 bln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.37)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)