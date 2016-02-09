Feb 9 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening
for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors refrained
from betting on riskier assets amid fears of a sustained global
economic slowdown.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.55
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic releases are scheduled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Monday as banking, energy and consumer stocks lost ground,
offsetting gains among gold miners as global growth concerns
mounted.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.59 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.57 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian utility Fortis Inc said it would buy ITC
Holdings Corp, the largest independent power
transmission company in the United States, for $6.9 billion in
cash and stock.
Faced with record low prices for heavy crude, Canadian
energy companies are sacrificing other parts of their business
to keep higher-cost oil sands production going and safeguard the
billions already invested in these multi-decade projects.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,189.70; -0.68 pct
US crude : $30.19; +1.68 pct
Brent crude : $33.18; +0.91 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,533.50; -1.67 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Calfrac Well Services Ltd : CIBC cuts rating to
"sector performer" from "sector outperformer"
First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Goldman Sachs cuts
rating to "sell" from "neutral"
Tahoe Resources Inc : Raymond James raises rating to
"strong buy" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior -1.5 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.8 pct
1000 JOLTS job openings for Dec: Expected 5.400 mln; Prior
5.431 mln
1000 Wholesale inventories mm for Dec: Expected -0.2 pct;
Prior -0.3 pct
1000 Wholesale sales mm for Dec: Expected -0.4 pct; Prior
-1.0 pct
($1= C$1.39)
