Feb 10 Stock futures pointed to a higher start
for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as oil prices
recovered due to the prospect of OPEC and other major producers
cooperating to tackle a supply glut.
Iran's oil minister said Tehran was ready to negotiate with
Saudi Arabia and the Kremlin's oil tsar Igor Sechin proposed
that producing countries reduce output by 1 million barrels per
day - without saying whether non-OPEC member Russia would cut
production.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.98
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic releases are scheduled for the day
.
Canada's main stock index fell to a two-week low on Tuesday,
weighed down by bank and energy company shares as crude oil
prices tumbled and investors globally worried about negative
interest rates.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.83 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 1.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 1.46 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it
planned to seek support from Norfolk Southern Corp's
shareholders to push the U.S. railroad's board to engage in
takeover talks.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,182.90; -1.32 pct
US crude : $28.41; +1.72 pct
Brent crude : $30.78; +1.52 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,478.00; -0.69 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canaccord Genuity Group : CIBC cuts rating to "sector
performer" from "sector outperformer"
Teck Resources : Barclays raises price target to
C$5 from C$4; rating "underweight"
Lake Shore Gold Corp : CIBC cuts rating to "sector
performer" from "sector outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Feb: Prior 54.30
1400 Federal budget deficit/surplus for Jan: Expected $45.0
bln; Prior -$14.0 bln
($1= C$1.39)
