Feb 11 Canada's main stock index looked set to
open lower on Thursday as investors continued to bet on
safe-haven assets on growing concerns about slower pace of
global economic growth.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 1.26
percent at 7:40 a.m. ET.
Data on New Housing Price Index is due at 8:30 a.m. ET
.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index fell on
Wednesday, hitting a two-week low as a drop in oil prices and
credit market uncertainty weighed on energy and financial
stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 1.69 percent at 7:40 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 1.65 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 1.85 percent.
TOP STORIES
Telus Corp, one of Canada's three big telecom
providers, reported a 16 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt
by increased competition and weaker demand for its wireless
services.
Oil producer Cenovus Energy Inc posted a
bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and announced a fresh round
of cuts to its quarterly dividend, 2016 capital budget and
workforce, as it tries to shore up finances amid an incessant
fall in oil prices.
Thomson Reuters Corp reported a
higher-than-expected quarterly profit and said it expects its
revenue to grow by low single digits in 2016.
COMMODITIES AT 7:40 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,234.90; +3.36 pct
US crude : $26.57; -3.13 pct
Brent crude : $30.44; -1.26 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,471.50; +0.61 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
ARC Resources Ltd : Raymond James raises target to
C$22 from C$21; rating "outperform"
Sun Life Financial Inc : CIBC raises rating to
"sector outperformer" from "sector performer"
Intact Financial Corp : Raymond James raises rating
to "outperform" from "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 281,000; Prior 285,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 284,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.250 mln; Prior
2.255 mln
($1= C$1.40)
