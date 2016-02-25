Feb 25 Canada's main stock index was poised to
open marginally higher on Thursday as oil prices moved off their
session low.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.27
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell to a one-week low on
Wednesday as weaker-than-expected bank earnings dragged down
financial stocks, but higher crude oil prices helped pare some
of the losses, providing support for energy stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.23 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce posted a
first-quarter profit that topped market expectations, helped by
growth in its retail and business banking division.
Toronto Dominion Bank reported a rise in
first-quarter profit as growth at its U.S. retail banking
business helped offset weakness in capital markets.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,236.50; -0.18 pct
US crude : $32.13; -0.06 pct
Brent crude : $34.25; -0.46 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,645.00; +0.06 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bombardier Inc : Goldman Sachs reinstated coverage
with a "neutral" rating; C$1.26 price target
Hudbay Minerals Inc : Canaccord Genuity raised its
target to C$5 from C$4; rating "buy"
Loblaw Companies Ltd : Barclays cut its target to C$75
from C$76; rating "overweight"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Durable goods for Jan: Expected 2.5 pct; Prior -5.0 pct
0830 Durables ex-transport for Jan: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
-1.0 pct
0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Jan: Prior -2.8 pct
0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Jan: Expected 1.0 pct; Prior
-4.3 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 262,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 273,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.260 mln; Prior
2.273 mln
0900 Monthly home price mm for Dec: Prior 0.5 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Dec: Prior 5.9 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Dec: Prior 228.8
1100 KC Fed Manufacturing for Feb: Prior -8
1100 KC Fed Composite Index for Feb: Prior -9
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.37)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)