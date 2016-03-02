March 2 Canada's main stock index was poised to
open lower on Wednesday, after four days of gains, as oil prices
slipped after a U.S. industry report showed crude stockpiles
rose to a record.
Global benchmark Brent crude was down 1.09 percent
at $36.43 per barrel, after hitting a near two-month high of
$37.25 on Tuesday. U.S. crude, also known as WTI, was
down 1.98 percent at $33.72.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.31
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's benchmark stock index rose on Tuesday, led by
financial shares after Scotiabank reported a rise in quarterly
profit, while data showed the economy grew more than expected in
the fourth quarter.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
down 0.19 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
A U.S. regulatory probe of Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc is focused on the drugmaker's
relationship with specialty pharmacy Philidor RX Services and
was triggered by Valeant's own request that regulators
investigate a short seller's allegations, people familiar with
the matter said.
Torstar Corp, owner of Canada's largest circulation
daily newspaper, posted a quarterly loss as print advertising
revenue continues to slide.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,229.00; -0.11 pct
US crude : $33.72; -1.98 pct
Brent crude : $36.43; -1.09 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,794.50; +1.66 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Avigilon Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$30 from C$27; rating "buy"
GDI Integrated Facility : CIBC cuts rating to
"sector performer" from "sector outperformer"
Maple Leaf Foods Inc : BMO raises target price to
C$24 from C$21; rating "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment report for Feb: Expected
190,000; Prior 205,000
0945 ISM-New York National Association of Purchasing
Management Index for Feb: Prior 718.9
0945 ISM New York business conditions for Feb: Prior 54.6
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.35)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)