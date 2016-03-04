March 4 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as oil prices extended gains ahead of the monthly U.S. jobs data.

A Reuters poll of economists forecasts U.S. economy to have added 190,000 jobs last month, with the overall unemployment level staying at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent.

March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

Trade balance and labor productivity data are due at 8:30 a.m. ET and Ivey PMI at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index hit a 2016 high on Thursday as energy stocks rose despite a petered out oil rally, and other resources stocks gained as commodity prices more generally reflected increased confidence in prospects for global growth.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.33 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau persuaded the country's 10 provinces on Thursday to accept the concept of putting a price on carbon but agreed the specific details could be worked out later.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,265.7; +0.6 pct

US crude : $34.65; +0.23 pct

Brent crude : $37.25; +0.49 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,907.50; +1.08 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Black Diamond Group : RBC cuts target price to C$6.50 from C$7; rating "sector perform"

Canadian Natural Resources : CIBC ups target price to C$40 from C$36; rating "sector outperformer"

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : CIBC raises target price to C$48 from C$47

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Expected 190000; Prior 151000

0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Expected 185000; Prior 158000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Expected 0; Prior 29000

0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Prior -7000

0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Expected 4.9 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.5 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Expected 34.6 hrs; Prior 34.6 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for Feb: Prior 62.7 pct

0830 U6 underemployment for Feb: Prior 9.9 pct

0830 International trade mm for Jan: Expected -$44.0 bln; Prior -$43.4 bln

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.34) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)