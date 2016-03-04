(Updates with economic data)
March 4 Canadian stock futures extended gains on
Friday after better-than-expected economic data from the United
States and Canada eased investor concerns over global growth.
The U.S. Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by
242,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate held at an
eight-year low of 4.9 percent even as more people piled into the
labor market.
Canada's trade deficit edged up to C$655 million ($489
million) in January from C$631 million in December as imports
grew slightly more than exports, Statistics Canada said.
March futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.52
percent at 8:45 a.m. ET.
In another report, Statistics Canada said the labor
productivity of Canadian businesses grew by just 0.1 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2015, down from 0.4 percent in the third
quarter.
Canada's main stock index hit a 2016 high on Thursday as
energy stocks rose despite a petered out oil rally, and other
resources stocks gained as commodity prices more generally
reflected increased confidence in prospects for global growth.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.36 percent at 8:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.35 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.47 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau persuaded the
country's 10 provinces on Thursday to accept the concept of
putting a price on carbon but agreed the specific details could
be worked out later.
The Bank of Canada will likely keep interest rates on hold
next week due to the prospect of larger fiscal stimulus from
Ottawa later this month, a Reuters poll of economists found.
COMMODITIES AT 8:45 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,260.40; +0.15 pct
US crude : $34.92; +0.98 pct
Brent crude : $37.57; +1.38 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,920.50; +1.35 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Black Diamond Group : RBC cuts target price to
C$6.50 from C$7; rating "sector perform"
Canadian Natural Resources : CIBC ups target price
to C$40 from C$36; rating "sector outperformer"
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc : CIBC raises target price to
C$48 from C$47
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA ON FRIDAY
0830 Non-farm payrolls for Feb: Actual 242,000; Revised
172,000
0830 Private payrolls for Feb: Actual 230,000; Revised
182,000
0830 Manufacturing payrolls for Feb: Actual -16,000; Revised
23,000
0830 Government payrolls for Feb: Actual 12,000; Revised
-10,000
0830 Unemployment rate for Feb: Actual 4,9 pct; Prior 4.9
pct
0830 Average earnings mm for Feb: Actual -0.1 pct; Prior 0.5
pct
0830 Average workweek hours for Feb: Actual 34.4 hrs; Prior
34.6 hrs
0830 Labor force participation for Feb: Actual 62.9 pct;
Prior 62.7 pct
0830 U6 underemployment for Feb: Actual 9.7 pct; Prior 9.9
pct
0830 International trade mm for Jan: Actual -$45.68 bln;
Revised -$44.70 bln
($1= C$1.34)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)