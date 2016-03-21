March 21 Canadian stock futures were slightly lower on Monday, as oil prices fell under pressure from signs that some U.S. producers increased drilling and from uncertainty over a meeting of the world's major exporters next month to discuss freezing output.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, erasing the week's gains with a pullback in energy and banking stocks as well as slips in telecom and consumer staples names offsetting modest gains for industrial and materials stocks.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canada's Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said it chose not to make an interest payment due March 28, as the company works with debtholders to restructure debt.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,245.00; -0.70 pct

US crude : $39.14; -0.76 pct

Brent crude : $41.13; -0.17 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,069.50; +0.55 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Valeant Pharmaceuticals : Mizuho Securities cuts target price to $18 from $70

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

0830 National Activity Index for Feb: Prior 0.28

1000 Existing home sales for Feb: Expected 5.34 mln; Prior 5.47 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Feb: Expected -2.2 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

($1= C$1.30) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)