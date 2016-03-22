March 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday after deadly blasts in Brussels dampened investor sentiment and prompted a flight towards safe-haven assets such as gold.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.45 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by financial and telecom stocks and by a surge in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it parted ways with its CEO and invited an activist investor to its board.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A move by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc to single out two former top executives over its accounting problems is likely a bid to win leniency with government agencies investigating the drugmaker, according to accounting and securities experts.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,252.10; +0.63 pct

US crude : $42.29; -0.31 pct

Brent crude : $41.48; -0.14 pct

LME 3-month copper : $5,050.50; -0.29 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals : Canaccord Genuity ups target price to C$9.00 from C$6.00

Lundin Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target price to C$6.00 from C$4.50

Suncor Energy : J.P. Morgan resumes with "neutral" rating; sets price target of C$34

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0855 Redbook mm: Prior 2.8 pct

0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.6 pct

0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 0.4 pct

0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 5.7 pct

0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 229.7

1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior -4

1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Mar: Prior -2

1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Mar: Prior -11

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)