March 22 Stock futures pointed to a lower
opening for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday after deadly
blasts in Brussels dampened investor sentiment and prompted a
flight towards safe-haven assets such as gold.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.45
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, helped by
financial and telecom stocks and by a surge in Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc after it parted ways
with its CEO and invited an activist investor to its
board.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.15 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.28 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
A move by Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
to single out two former top executives over its accounting
problems is likely a bid to win leniency with government
agencies investigating the drugmaker, according to accounting
and securities experts.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,252.10; +0.63 pct
US crude : $42.29; -0.31 pct
Brent crude : $41.48; -0.14 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,050.50; -0.29 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
First Quantum Minerals : Canaccord Genuity ups target
price to C$9.00 from C$6.00
Lundin Mining Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$6.00 from C$4.50
Suncor Energy : J.P. Morgan resumes with "neutral"
rating; sets price target of C$34
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Redbook mm: Prior 2.8 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 0.6 pct
0900 Monthly home price mm for Jan: Prior 0.4 pct
0900 Monthly home price yy for Jan: Prior 5.7 pct
0900 Monthly Home Price Index for Jan: Prior 229.7
1000 Rich Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior -4
1000 Rich Fed, Services Index for Mar: Prior -2
1000 Rich Fed Manufacturing Shipments for Mar: Prior -11
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)