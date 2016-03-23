March 23 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as
investors remained cautious after the deadly attacks in
Brussels.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.13
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index ended lower on Tuesday, with
losses in financial, industrial and materials stocks partially
offset by gains for energy companies and utilities.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.06 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET on Wednesday, while S&P 500
e-mini futures were down 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100
e-mini futures were down 0.05 percent.
TOP STORIES
The launch customer for Bombardier's new CSeries jetliner,
Swiss International Air Lines, said on Wednesday it was
confident of receiving the jet by June and that it planned to
begin services in the third quarter.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,235.10; -1.04 pct
US crude : $41.06; -0.97 pct
Brent crude : $41.47; -0.77 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,061.50; -0.07 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Precision Drilling Corp : Canaccord Genuity ups
target price to C$6.50 from C$4.25
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0700 MBA mortgage application : Prior -3.3 pct
0700 Mortgage Market Index : Prior 481.00
0700 MBA Purchase Index: Prior 226.3
0700 Mortgage Refinance Index: Prior 1,940.3
0700 MBA 30-year mortgage rate : Prior 3.94 pct
1000 New home sales-units for Feb: Expected 0.510 mln; Prior
0.494 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Feb: Expected 3.2 pct;
Prior -9.2 pct
($1= C$1.31)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)