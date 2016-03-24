March 24 Canadian stock futures pointed to a lower opening on Thursday as the dollar climbed for a fifth consecutive day, weakening commodities and global stocks.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.61 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic events are scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday to a one-week low as lower commodity prices pressured energy and mining stocks, while insider trading charges sank the shares of Amaya Inc.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.47 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.55 percent.

TOP STORIES

A federal judge on Wednesday granted class certification for a U.S. class-action lawsuit filed against Barrick Gold Corp claiming Barrick misstated facts of its now halted Pascua-Lama gold-mine project on the border of Argentina and Chile.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,214.20; -0.78 pct

US crude : $38.86; -2.34 pct

Brent crude : $39.64; -2.08 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,888.00; -1.19 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Teck Resources Ltd : Raymond James cuts ratings to "underperform" from "market perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0730 Build permits R number mm for Feb: Prior 1.167 mln

0730 Build permits R change mm for Feb: Prior -3.1 pct

0830 Durable goods for Feb: Expected -2.9 pct; Prior 4.7 pct

0830 Durables ex-transport for Feb: Expected -0.2 pct; Prior 1.7 pct

0830 Durables ex-defense mm for Feb: Prior 4.3 pct

0830 Nondefense cap ex-air for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct; Prior 3.4 pct

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 268,000; Prior 265,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 268,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.230 mln; Prior 2.235 mln

0830 Markit Composite PMI flash for Mar: Prior 50.00

0945 Markit Services PMI Flash for Mar: Prior 49.7

1100 Kansas City Fed Manufacturing for Mar: Prior -8

1100 Kansas City Fed Composite Index for Mar: Prior -12

($1= C$1.33)