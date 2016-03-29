March 29 Canadian stock futures pointed to a
lower opening on Tuesday as oil prices fell more than 2 percent,
reflecting growing concerns that a two-month rally may be
fizzling as analysts forecast record levels for U.S. crude
stockpile.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.59
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Producer prices and raw materials prices data is due at 8:30
a.m. ET
Canada's main stock rose on Monday following a long weekend,
as strengthening financial and consumer shares offset losses in
healthcare and commodity-related stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.26 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.17 percent.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,217.80; -0.17 pct
US crude : $38.73; -1.70 pct
Brent crude : $39.40; -2.16 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,907.50; -0.76 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Sears Canada : Desjardins cuts target price to
C$4.75 from C$8.50
Barrick Gold Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$21.50 from C$21
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior 2.9 pct
0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.8 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm SA for Jan: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior
0.8 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 mm NSA for Jan: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
0.0 pct
0900 CaseShiller 20 yy for Jan: Expected 5.8 pct; Prior 5.7
pct
1000 Consumer Confidence for Mar: Expected 94.0; Prior 92.2
1030 Texas Service Sector Outlook for Mar: Prior -19.2
1030 Dallas Fed Services Revenue for Mar: Prior 9.7
($1= C$1.32)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)