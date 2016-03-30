March 30 Stock futures pointed to a higher
opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday after oil
prices rose to near $40 per barrel as a weaker dollar spurred
interest in riskier assets.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.77
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, reversing earlier
losses as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen helped support gold mining stocks.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.59 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.60 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.73 percent.
TOP STORIES
Yoga-wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported
a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by strong sales
during the holiday shopping period.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,232.80; -0.24 pct
US crude : $38.96; +1.78 pct
Brent crude : $39.70; +1.43 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,884.00; -0.13 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Great-West Lifeco Inc : Credit Suisse cuts ratings
to "underperform" from "neutral"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0815 ADP national employment for Mar: Expected 194,000;
Prior 214,000
($1= C$1.30)
(Reporting by Riniki Sanyal in Bengaluru)