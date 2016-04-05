April 5 Canadian stock futures inched lower on
Tuesday as oil prices slipped to a one-month low, following a
surprise fall in gasoline demand in the United States and
scepticism over a potential deal to freeze output.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.85
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Trade balance, exports and imports data are due at 8:30 a.m.
ET
Canada's main stock index fell on Monday as lower commodity
prices weighed on mining and energy stocks, while financial
sector stocks also lost ground.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.58 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.68 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.55 percent.
TOP STORIES
Department store operator Hudson's Bay Co reported
a smaller-than-expected quarterly profit as expenses soared and
sales at established Saks Fifth Avenue stores dropped.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will cut
its sales force for Addyi, a treatment aimed at female sexual
dysfunction, as well as some employees who sell dermatology
products, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,231.7; +1.12 pct
US crude : $35.63; -0.20 pct
Brent crude : $37.58; -0.32 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,765.00; 0.09 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Shaw Communications : Barclays reinstates with
equal weight; C$26 target
Corus Entertainment : Barclays reinstates with
underweight; C$11 target
Enercare Inc : NBF resumes coverage with outperform
rating; C$18.50 price target
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 International trade mm for Feb: Expected -$46.2 bln;
Prior -$45.7 bln
0855 Redbook mm: Prior 3.1 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.5 pct
0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Mar: Prior 51.0
0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Mar: Prior 51.1
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Mar: Expected 54.0; Prior
53.4
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Mar: Expected
57.4; Prior 57.8
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Mar: Prior
49.7
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Mar: Prior
55.5
1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Mar: Prior
45.5
1000 Jolts job openings for Feb: Expected 5.500 mln; Prior
5.541 mln
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru)