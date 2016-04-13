April 13 Canada's main stock index futures rose
on Wednesday, tracking other markets, as surprisingly upbeat
trade data from China eased concerns over the world's
second-largest economy.
China's exports in March returned to growth for the first
time in nine months, jumping 11.5 percent from a year earlier.
The rise, which was the first since June and the largest
percentage gain since February 2015, added to signs of
stabilization in the country.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.33
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
The Bank of Canada is set to release its rate decision at
10:00 a.m. ET, with Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy
Governor Carolyn Wilkins scheduled to hold a press conference at
11:15 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index notched
its biggest jump in more than five weeks on Tuesday, bouncing
higher as a spike in the price of oil boosted energy stocks and
supported financials.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.58 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.61 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.77 percent.
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on
Tuesday that it received a notice of default from its
bondholders as a result of a delay filing its annual
report.
Media company Corus Entertainment Inc reported a
quarterly profit, compared with a year-earlier loss, helped by
the launch of new specialty television services.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,242.30; -1.36 pct
US crude : $41.48; -1.61 pct
Brent crude : $44.20; -1.10 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,817.50; +1.07 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Bombardier Inc : Cowen and Co raises price target
to C$1.05 from C$0.90
Metro Inc : Raymond James raises price target to
C$48 from C$44; rating "outperform"
Richmont Mines : Canaccord Genuity raises price
target to C$10.50 from C$9
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
0830 PPI final demand yy for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior
0.0 pct
0830 PPI final demand mm for Mar: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior
-0.2 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy yy for Mar: Expected 1.3 pct; Prior
1.2 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior
0.0 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport yy for Mar: Prior 0.9 pct
0830 PPI ex food/energy/transport mm for Mar: Prior 0.1 pct
0830 Retail sales mm for Mar: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior -0.1
pct
0830 Retail sales ex-autos mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior -0.1 pct
0830 Retail ex gas/autos for Mar: Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Retail control for Mar: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.0 pct
1000 Business inventories mm for Feb: Expected -0.1 pct;
Prior 0.1 pct
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Apr: Prior 57.70
($1= C$1.28)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti
Pandey)