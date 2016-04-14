April 14 Stock futures pointed to a lower start
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as gold and copper
prices fell ahead of the release of key economic data from
China.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04
percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.
New housing price index data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
China is scheduled to release its gross domestic product and
industrial output data for the first quarter on Friday.
Canada's main stock index notched its highest close since
November on Wednesday as financial and industrial shares rallied
on surprisingly upbeat China trade data and unexpectedly strong
earnings from Wall Street bank JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.08 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.12 percent.
TOP STORIES
Oil and gas producer Pacific Exploration & Production Corp
said its board had agreed to negotiate a financial
restructuring involving the Catalyst Capital Group Inc and the
company's creditors.
Canadian miner Teck Resources said water
containing metals had spilled at its Trail smelting and refining
plant in British Columbia on Wednesday, with some discharge
possibly flowing into a nearby creek.
COMMODITIES AT 7:20 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,240.80; -0.48 pct
US crude : $41.73; -0.07 pct
Brent crude : $44.20; +0.07 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,822.50; -0.16 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Corus Entertainment Inc : Canaccord Genuity raises
price target to C$11 from C$10
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Consumer price inflation mm, SA for Mar: Expected 0.2
pct; Prior -0.2 pct
0830 Consumer price inflation yy, NSA for Mar: Expected 1.1
pct; Prior 1.0 pct
0830 Core consumer price inflation mm, SA for Mar: Expected
0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
0830 Core consumer price inflation yy, NSA for Mar: Expected
2.3 pct; Prior 2.3 pct
0830 Real weekly earnings mm for Mar: Prior -0.5 pct
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 270,000; Prior 267,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 266,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.183 mln; Prior
2.191 mln
1130 Cleveland Federal Reserve CPI for Mar: Prior 0.2 pct
($1= C$1.28)
