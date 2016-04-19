April 19 Canadian stock futures opened higher on
Tuesday, helped by a 2 percent rise in oil prices partly due to
a workers' strike in Kuwait.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.47
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic releases are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index rose to a five-month high on
Monday as energy stocks rallied after oil pared losses, while
mining and financial sector stocks also advanced.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
1.4 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 1.8 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.7 percent.
TOP STORIES
As Valeant Pharmaceuticals considers a multibillion-dollar
auction to pare down $30 billion in debt, its challenge will be
choosing which assets to sell without compromising any of its
key businesses, analysts and investment bankers said.
Rogers Communications Inc spent heavily to get
smartphones to its wireless customers and could not add enough
Internet business to offset shrinkage of its television and
landline phone business, contributing to a slip in earnings
reported on Monday.
Tech companies should comply with lawful requests to access
protected data, BlackBerry Chief Executive John Chen
said on Monday, in thinly veiled criticism of rival Apple Inc
for its recent standoff with the FBI.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,242; +0.68 pct
US crude : $40.34; +1.41 pct
Brent crude : $43.68; +1.75 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,793.50; -0.69 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Teck Resources Ltd : CLSA cuts to sell from
underperform
Rogers Communications Inc : CIBC cuts target price
to C$53 from C$54
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY
0830 Building permits for Mar: Expected 1.200 mln; Prior
1.177 mln
0830 Build permits: change mm for Mar: Prior -2.2 pct
0830 Housing starts mm for Mar: Expected 1.170 mln; Prior
1.178 mln
0830 House starts mm: change for Mar: Prior 5.2 pct
0855 Redbook mm : Prior -2.8 pct
0855 Redbook yy: Prior 1.1 pct
($1 = C$1.27)
