April 20 Canadian stock futures were lower on Wednesday as crude prices fell after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike, putting the focus back on oversupply.

June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Wholesale Trade monthly data for February is due at 8:30 a.m. ET

Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh five-month high on Tuesday, as energy and materials stocks gained on higher commodity prices, while financial stocks also advanced.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.08 percent.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,247.70; -0.42 pct

US crude : $40.24; -2.04 pct

Brent crude : $43.36; -1.52 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,928.50; -0.15 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

CI Financial Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from outperform

Endeavour Mining Corp : Raymond James raises to strong buy from outperform

Transalta Renewables : CIBC cuts to sector performer from sector outperformer

Precision Drilling Corp : Raymond James cuts to underperform from market perform

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

1000 Existing home sales for Mar: Expected 5.30 mln; Prior 5.08 mln

1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar: Expected 3.5 pct; Prior -7.1 pct

Canadian markets directory ($1 = C$1.27) (Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)