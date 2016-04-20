April 20 Canadian stock futures were lower on
Wednesday as crude prices fell after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a
three-day strike, putting the focus back on oversupply.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.09
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Wholesale Trade monthly data for February is due at 8:30
a.m. ET
Canada's main stock index rose to a fresh five-month high on
Tuesday, as energy and materials stocks gained on higher
commodity prices, while financial stocks also advanced.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.01 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
up 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were
up 0.08 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,247.70; -0.42 pct
US crude : $40.24; -2.04 pct
Brent crude : $43.36; -1.52 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,928.50; -0.15 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CI Financial Corp : RBC cuts to sector perform from
outperform
Endeavour Mining Corp : Raymond James raises to
strong buy from outperform
Transalta Renewables : CIBC cuts to sector performer
from sector outperformer
Precision Drilling Corp : Raymond James cuts to
underperform from market perform
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 Existing home sales for Mar: Expected 5.30 mln; Prior
5.08 mln
1000 Existing home sales percentage change for Mar: Expected
3.5 pct; Prior -7.1 pct
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.27)
(Reporting by Anjali James in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)