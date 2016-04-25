April 25 Canadian stock futures were little
changed on Monday after crude oil prices slipped as traders took
profits while gold steadied.
Moves were muted ahead of a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve
policy that starts on Tuesday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.01
percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index edged lower on Friday, slightly
reducing this week's gains as gold stocks dragged, while higher
oil prices supported energy stocks.
Gold steadied on Monday as a retreat in the dollar helped
arrest the previous session's 1.3 percent slide.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were
down 0.11 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were down 0.08 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.13 percent.
TOP STORIES
Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp
posted a first-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year
earlier, hurt by lower demand for rigs amid a prolonged slump in
oil prices.
Reports that Bombardier Inc is involved in
launching an airline in Iran are inaccurate, the Canadian
planemaker said on Sunday, although it confirmed it was in talks
for sales as its executive chairman visited the country to drum
up business.
Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said it received additional notices of default from its
bondholders as a result of a delay in filing its annual report.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1233.50; +0.39 pct
US crude : $43.41; -0.69 pct
Brent crude : $44.93; -0.35 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5000; -0.62 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Cascades Inc : RBC raises to "outperform" from
"sector perform"
Equitable : National Bank Financial raises to
"outperform" from "sector perform"
Home Capital Group Inc : NBF cuts to "sector
perform" from "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
1000 New home sales-units for Mar: Expected 0.520 mln; Prior
0.512 mln
1000 New home sales change mm for Mar: Expected 1 pct; Prior
2.0 pct
1030 Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for Apr: Prior
-13.60
($1 = C$1.27)
