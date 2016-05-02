May 2 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Monday as gold prices rose and
investors awaited the release of the monthly manufacturing
report.
The RBC Canadian Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Gold rose to a fresh 15-month high on Monday, closing in on
the $1,300 resistance level as fresh weakness in the dollar lent
support.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.26
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index rose to a six-month high on Friday
as mining stocks surged on higher gold and base metal prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.16 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.11 percent.
TOP STORIES
Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger made clear that they are
no fans of embattled drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc .
Canadian National Railway Co, Canada's biggest
railway, struggled to keep some heavily used track in adequate
repair even after a string of derailments last year showed the
danger of moving oil on poorly maintained track, documents
obtained by Reuters show.
The Canadian government is eager to consider joining the
pension fund Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec in investing
in a new public transport light rail network in Montreal, the
third-largest of its kind in the world, Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau said on Saturday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures <GCc1: $1,302.50; +1.03 pct
US crude : $45.77; -0.33 pct
Brent crude : $47.06; -0.65 pct
LME 3-month copper : $5,050.15; +2.19 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Air Canada : CIBC raises target price to C$14 from
C$12
Bank of Montreal : Canaccord Genuity raises target
price to C$85 from C$82
Constellation Software Inc : BMO cuts target to
C$530 from C$580; maintains "market perform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for Apr: Expected 50.8
1000 Construction spending mm for Mar: Expected 0.4 pct;
Prior -0.5 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for Apr: Expected 51.4; Prior
51.8
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for Apr: Expected 52.0;
Prior 51.5
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for Apr: Expected
49.0; Prior 48.1
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for Apr: Prior 58.3
($1= C$1.25)
