SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
May 19 Canada's main stock index was set to open lower on Thursday on increased chances of a U.S. interest rate increase in June.
U.S. Federal Reserve officials said it would be appropriate to raise interest rates in June if economic data points to stronger second-quarter growth as well as firming inflation and employment, according to minutes from the latest policy meeting released on Wednesday.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.48 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.
Wholesale Trade data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index retreated on Wednesday as mining and energy stocks fell, pressured by lower commodity prices after the Fed minutes release.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.17 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.21 percent.
TOP STORIES
Buyout firm Onex Corp has revived an auction for Carestream Health that could value it at more than $3 billion, including debt, and is exploring a breakup of the U.S. medical imaging company, people familiar with the matter said.
Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said its board was in favor of a restructuring proposal submitted by Catalyst Capital Group, after comparing it with a bid by EIG Global Energy Partners.
COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,254.90; -1.52 pct
US crude : $47.27; -1.91 pct
Brent crude : $47.82; -2.29 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,583.50; -0.63 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Acadian Timber Corp : CIBC cuts rating to "sector underperformer" from "sector performer"
Russel Metals Inc : Raymond James cuts rating to "market perform" from "outperform"
Touchstone Exploration Inc : Canaccord Genuity cuts rating to "hold" from "speculative buy"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims : Expected 275,000; Prior 294,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week Average: Prior 268,250
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.163 mln; Prior 2.161 mln
0830 National Activity Index for Apr: Prior -0.44
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for May: Expected 3.5; Prior -1.6
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for May: Prior 42.20
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for May: Prior 12.70
0830 Philly Fed Employment Index for May: Prior -18.50
0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid Index for May: Prior 13.20
0830 Philly Fed New Orders Index for May: Prior 0.00
1000 Leading Index change mm for Apr: Expected 0.4 pct; Prior 0.2 pct
