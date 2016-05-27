BRIEF-Sanderson Farms, units named defendants in putative class action lawsuit
* Sanderson Farms-co, units named defendants with 4 other poultry producers, certain of their affiliated cos in putative class action lawsuit - SEC filing
May 27 Canada's main stock index was set to open slightly higher on Friday ahead of a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who is expected to provide clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.
June futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.23 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic events are scheduled for the day.
Canada's benchmark stock index edged slightly lower on Thursday as resource stocks fell due to a decline in oil and gold prices.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.20 percent.
TOP STORIES
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc received a joint takeover offer from Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd and TPG Capital Management LP this spring that the embattled Canadian drugmaker rejected, according to a source familiar with the matter.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,220.80; -0.06 pct
US crude : $49.11; -0.75 pct
Brent crude : $49.02; -1.17 pct
LME 3-month copper : $4,698.50; +0.82 pct
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
CIBC : RBC cuts target price to C$106 from C$107
Royal Bank of Canada : NBF raises target price to C$83 from C$77
Suncor Energy Inc : RBC cuts target price to C$40 from C$41; rating "outperform"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY
0830 Corporate profits preliminary for Q1: Prior -8.4 pct
0830 GDP 2nd estimate for Q1: Expected 0.9 pct; Prior 0.5 pct
0830 GDP sales preliminary for Q1: Expected 1.1 pct; Prior 0.9 pct
0830 GDP cons spending preliminary for Q1: Prior 1.9 pct
0830 GDP deflator preliminary for Q1: Expected 0.7 pct; Prior 0.7 pct
0830 Core PCE prices preliminary for Q1: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.1 pct
0830 PCE prices preliminary for Q1: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
1000 University of Michigan Sentiment Index Final for May: Expected 95.4; Prior 95.8
1000 University of Michigan Conditions Index Final for May: Expected 108.5; Prior 108.6
1000 University of Michigan Expectations Index Final for May: Expected 86.6; Prior 87.5
1000 University of Michigan 1-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.5 pct
1000 University of Michigan 5-year inflation final for May: Prior 2.6 pct
1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 134.5
1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 5.3 pct
