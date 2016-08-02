Aug 2 Stock futures pointed to a lower start for Canada's main stock index on Tuesday as investors remained concerned about oil prices in the face of weak demand outlook.

Oil prices edged higher after falling by up to 10 percent in just one week. WTI Crude was trading at $40.55, after briefly dipping below $40.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.33 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET.

RBC Canadian manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday as its large energy sector recouped some losses from earlier in the week with oil prices steadying, and miners gained with gold trading at a three-week high.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:30 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.28 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

Thomson Reuters has joined a consortium of the world's biggest financial institutions that is working on how to use the blockchain technology that underpins bitcoin in global financial markets, the company said on Tuesday.

COMMODITIES AT 7:30 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,356.50; +0.38 pct

US crude : $40.55; +1.22 pct

Brent crude : $42.82; +1.61 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,895.50; +0.28 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd : CIBC raises price target to C$725 from C$700

Hudbay Minerals : BMO cuts rating to "market perform"

Telus Corp : NBF raises target price to C$44 from C$42; rating "sector perform"

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure real mm for Jun: Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Personal Income Account mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Personal Consumption Expenditure adjusted mm for Jun: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.4 pct

0830 Core PCE price index mm for Jun: Expected 0.1 pct; Prior 0.2 pct

0830 Core PCE price index yy for Jun: Prior 1.6 pct

0830 PCE price index mm for Jun: Prior 0.2 pct

0830 PCE price index yy for Jun: Prior 0.9 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index mm: Prior -0.5 pct

0855 Johnson Redbook Index yy: Prior 0.6 pct

0945 ISM-New York Index for Jul: Prior 715.8

0945 ISM NY Business Conditions for Jul: Prior 45.4

1330 Domestic car sales for Jul: Prior 4.95 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for Jul: Prior 8.24 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for Jul: Prior 16.66 mln

1330 All car sales for Jul: Prior 6.76 mln

1330 All truck sales for Jul: Prior 9.90 mln

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)