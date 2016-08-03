Aug 3 Canadian stock futures were little changed on Wednesday as investors awaited the release of quarterly earnings from major companies including Agrium Inc, IAMGOLD Corp and TMX Group Ltd.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

No major economic data is scheduled for the day.

Canada's main stock index suffered its biggest one-day fall in more than a month on Tuesday, with energy stocks slumping as fears of an oil supply glut haunted investors.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were down 0.19 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.20 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.22 percent.

(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)

TOP STORIES

A Husky Energy Inc oil spill into a major Canadian river on July 20 was the third in the same area in eight months, government records showed, and could put new pressure on the province of Saskatchewan's energy regulator to improve its monitoring of pipelines.

A deal to limit carbon emissions from global civil aviation could be voluntary for the first five years instead of mandatory for certain countries under the current proposal, four sources familiar with the matter said.

The pace of growth in Canadian manufacturing inched higher in July, data showed on Tuesday, as rising new orders and overall output offset a drag from export orders.

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1,363.10; -0.1 pct

US crude : $39.75; +0.61 pct

Brent crude : $42.02; +0.53 pct

LME 3-month copper : $4,860; -0.65 pct

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

First Quantum Minerals Ltd : Goldman Sachs raises price target to C$5.75 from C$5.50; rating sell

Ithaca Energy : Peel Hunt raises to "buy" from "hold"

Lundin Mining Corp : Goldman Sachs raises target price to C$4.70 from C$4.50

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

0945 Markit Services PMI Final for Jul: Prior +50.9

0945 Markit Composite Final PMI for Jul: Prior +51.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing PMI for Jul: Expected +56.0; Prior +56.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Business Activity for Jul: Expected +59.5; Prior +59.5

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Employment Index for Jul: Prior +52.7

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing New Orders Index for Jul: Prior +59.9

1000 ISM N-Manufacturing Price Paid Index for Jul: Prior +55.5

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report

Canadian dollar and bonds report

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada

Canadian markets directory ($1= C$1.31) (Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)