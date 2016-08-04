Aug 4 Canada's main stock index was set to open
higher on Thursday after the Bank of England cut interest rates
for the first time since 2009 in a bid to support economic
growth.
The central bank lowered its main lending rate to a
record-low 0.25 percent from 0.5 percent and said it would buy
60 billion pounds of government debt to ease the blow from
Britain's June 23 vote to leave the European Union.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.15
percent at 7:20 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as shares in
energy companies benefited from a rebound in oil prices,
offsetting losses among gold miners and other materials stocks.
No major Canadian data is scheduled for release on Thursday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.31 percent at 7:20 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.29 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were down 0.15 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s;
The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Oil and natural gas producer Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
reported a smaller quarterly loss as lower
expenses helped offset a slump in crude prices.
Insurer Manulife Financial Corp posted
second-quarter results which were below market expectations and
warned of a charge of up to C$500 million ($382 million) in the
third quarter.
Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd's quarterly profit
rose 8.1 percent, helped by higher sales of sports gear and
apparel.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1360.8; +0.35 percent
US crude : $40.66; -0.42 percent
Brent crude : $42.76; -0.79 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4814; -1.25 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Aecon Group Inc : Desjardins raises price target to
C$21 from C$20; rating "buy"
Husky Energy Inc : Barclays raises price target to
C$23 from C$22; rating "overweight"
IAMGOLD Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises price target
to C$7.50 from C$6.50; rating "hold"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 266,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 256,500
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.130 mln; Prior
2.139 mln
1000 Manufacturers New Orders, Durable goods excluding
defense, R mm for Jun: Prior -3.9 pct
1000 Durable goods, R mm for Jun: Prior -4.0 pct
1000 Factory orders mm for Jun: Expected -1.8 pct; Prior
-1.0 pct
1000 Durable goods excluding transportation R mm for Jun:
Prior -0.5 pct
1000 Nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft R mm for
Jun: Prior 0.2 pct
1000 Total manufacturing excluding transportation mm for
Jun: Prior 0.1 pct
($1= C$1.31)
Reporting by Nikhil Kumar in Bengaluru
Samuel)