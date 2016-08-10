Aug 10 Stock futures pointed to a slightly
higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday as
bullion prices rose following weak U.S. productivity data in the
previous session.
U.S. worker productivity fell for the third straight quarter
in the spring this year, suggesting that corporate profits may
continue to decline and wage growth may remain sluggish.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.19
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
No major economic data is scheduled for the day.
Canada's main stock index extended its rally at a 13-month
high on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in shares of Valeant
Pharmaceutical after the drug maker said it would sell
billions of dollars of assets to pay down debt.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.05 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures
were up 0.10 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures
were up 0.09 percent.
TOP STORIES
Bell Canada, Canada's largest telecommunications company,
announced on Tuesday a public offering of C$1.5 billion of
medium term notes debentures in two series.
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International is offering
to pay lenders a higher interest rate in order to obtain an
amendment to its debt agreement that would loosen one of its
covenants, according to sources.
Austrian energy group OMV has agreed to sell most of its 50
percent stake in the British Rosebank field to Canada's Suncor
Energy for as much as $215 million, OMV said on Tuesday.
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1,350.90; +0.89 percent
US crude : $42.53; -0.56 percent
Brent crude : $44.89; -0.20 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4,849; +1.46 percent
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Richmont Mines : CIBC cuts to "sector performer"
from "sector outperformer"
Geodrill Ltd : TD Securities raises to "buy" from
"spec buy"
Whistler Blackcomb : CIBC cuts to "sector performer"
from "sector outperformer"
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY
1000 JOLTS job openings for Jun: Expected 5.574 mln; Prior
5.500 mln
1100 TR IPSOS PCSI for Aug: Prior 56.10
1400 Federal budget for Jul: Expected -$113 bln; Prior $6
bln
($1= C$1.30)
Reporting by Nandi Kaul in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel