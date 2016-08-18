UPDATE 2-Delta resumes limited U.S. domestic operations after systems outage
* Delta says canceled 150 flights to depart Sunday/early Monday (Updates with website back up)
August 18 Canada's main stock index futures pointed to a flat opening on Thursday, a day after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers were divided over whether to raise interest rates soon.
The minutes, released on Wednesday afternoon, helped the index pare losses to end barely lower on Wednesday.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were down 0.02 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.04 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. The S&P 500 e-mini futures were down 0.01 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were down 0.07 percent.
Canadian oil producer Pacific Exploration & Production Corp said on Wednesday that a majority of its creditors approved a restructuring plan, which will help it emerge from bankruptcy.
Bank of Montreal : Barclays raises target price to C$75 from C$70; "underweight"
NorthWest Healthcare : National Bank Financial ups target to C$11 from C$10.5
TransGlobe Energy Corp : Canaccord Genuity raises target to C$4 from C$3; "buy"
Gold futures : $1348.2; +0.41 percent
US crude : $46.93; +0.3 percent
Brent crude : $49.68; -0.34 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4828; +1.13 percent
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 266,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 262,750
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.140 mln; Prior 2.155 mln
0830 Philly Fed Business Index for August: Expected 2.0; Prior -2.9
0830 Philly Fed 6M Index for August: Prior 33.70
0830 Philly Fed Capex Index for August: Prior 15.10
0830 Philly Fed Employment for August: Prior -1.60
0830 Philly Fed Prices Paid for August: Prior 9.90
0830 Philly Fed New Orders for August: Prior 11.80
1000 Leading index change mm for July: Expected 0.3 pct; Prior 0.3 pct
SINGAPORE, Jan 30 Asian share markets and Wall Street stock futures fell on Monday after immigration curbs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump heightened concerns about the impact of the new administration's policies on trade and the economy.
Jan 30 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 28 points at 7,156 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.32 percent at 7184.49 points on Friday supported by Tesco, which soared 9.3 percent after agreeing to buy wholesale supplier Booker in a deal that cements its dominant position in the UK. * WS ATKINS: WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $