Sept 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices steadied on hopes that producers were moving towards a common ground on a potential output freeze.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Saudi Arabia's minister of foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, said in Tokyo it would be reasonable for the kingdom to go along with other producers in changes to oil production.

Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are scheduled to meet informally in Algeria on the sidelines of the International Energy Forum on Sept. 26-28.

Royal Bank of Canada's seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil and gold prices weighed on energy companies and miners, while financial and other interest rate-sensitive stocks slipped as investors considered the likely path of U.S. interest rates.

Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up 0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.29 percent.

TOP STORIES

Chinese and Canadian firms signed 56 deals worth more than C$1.2 billion ($914.8 million) at a ceremony, Canadian trade minister Chrystia Freeland said.

North American farmers will pressure regulators to protect their negotiating leverage with fertilizer suppliers if Potash Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc agree to merge, major farm groups said on Wednesday.

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it would buy Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624 million.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises target price to C$87 from C$85

National Bank Of Canada : TD Securities raises target price to C$47 from C$43

Victoria Gold Corp : National Bank Financial reinstates with "outperform" rating; C$0.75 target price

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1305; -0.15 percent

US crude : $44.7; -0.02 percent

Brent crude : $46.85; -0.13 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4635; +0.41 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY

0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 261,000

0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 264,000

0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.145 mln; Prior 2.145 mln

0830 Labor costs revised for Q2: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.0 pct

0830 Productivity revised for Q2: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior -0.5 pct

0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for August: Prior 52.1

1000 Construction spending mm for July: Expected 0.5 pct; Prior -0.6 pct

1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for August: Expected 52.0; Prior 52.6

1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for August: Expected 54.5; Prior 55.0

1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for August: Expected 49.6; Prior 49.4

1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for August: Prior 56.9

1330 Domestic car sales for August: Expected 5.08 mln; Prior 5.16 mln

1330 Domestic truck sales for August: Expected 8.51 mln; Prior 9.10 mln

1330 Total vehicle sales for August: Expected 17.25 mln; Prior 17.88 mln

1330 All car sales for August: Prior 7.09 mln

1330 All truck sales for August: Prior 10.79 mln

($1 = C$1.31) (Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)