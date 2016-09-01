Sept 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening
for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices steadied
on hopes that producers were moving towards a common ground on a
potential output freeze.
September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.24
percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.
Saudi Arabia's minister of foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir,
said in Tokyo it would be reasonable for the kingdom to go along
with other producers in changes to oil production.
Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries (OPEC) are scheduled to meet informally in Algeria on
the sidelines of the International Energy Forum on Sept. 26-28.
Royal Bank of Canada's seasonally adjusted manufacturing PMI
data is due at 9:30 a.m. ET.
Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil and
gold prices weighed on energy companies and miners, while
financial and other interest rate-sensitive stocks slipped as
investors considered the likely path of U.S. interest rates.
Dow Jones Industrial Average e-mini futures were up
0.21 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-mini futures were
up 0.18 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up
0.29 percent.
(Morning News Call newsletter link.reuters.com/nex49s
; The Day Ahead newsletter link.reuters.com/mex49s)
TOP STORIES
Chinese and Canadian firms signed 56 deals worth more than
C$1.2 billion ($914.8 million) at a ceremony, Canadian trade
minister Chrystia Freeland said.
North American farmers will pressure regulators to protect
their negotiating leverage with fertilizer suppliers if Potash
Corp of Saskatchewan and Agrium Inc agree to
merge, major farm groups said on Wednesday.
Sunovion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a unit of Japan's Dainippon
Sumitomo Pharma Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it would buy
Canada's Cynapsus Therapeutics Inc for about $624
million.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc : TD Securities raises
target price to C$87 from C$85
National Bank Of Canada : TD Securities raises target
price to C$47 from C$43
Victoria Gold Corp : National Bank Financial
reinstates with "outperform" rating; C$0.75 target price
COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET
Gold futures : $1305; -0.15 percent
US crude : $44.7; -0.02 percent
Brent crude : $46.85; -0.13 percent
LME 3-month copper : $4635; +0.41 percent
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claims: Expected 265,000; Prior 261,000
0830 Jobless claims 4-week average: Prior 264,000
0830 Continued jobless claims: Expected 2.145 mln; Prior
2.145 mln
0830 Labor costs revised for Q2: Expected 2.1 pct; Prior 2.0
pct
0830 Productivity revised for Q2: Expected -0.6 pct; Prior
-0.5 pct
0945 Markit Manufacturing PMI Final for August: Prior 52.1
1000 Construction spending mm for July: Expected 0.5 pct;
Prior -0.6 pct
1000 ISM Manufacturing PMI for August: Expected 52.0; Prior
52.6
1000 ISM Manufacturing Prices Paid for August: Expected
54.5; Prior 55.0
1000 ISM Manufacturing Employment Index for August: Expected
49.6; Prior 49.4
1000 ISM Manufacturing New Orders Index for August: Prior
56.9
1330 Domestic car sales for August: Expected 5.08 mln; Prior
5.16 mln
1330 Domestic truck sales for August: Expected 8.51 mln;
Prior 9.10 mln
1330 Total vehicle sales for August: Expected 17.25 mln;
Prior 17.88 mln
1330 All car sales for August: Prior 7.09 mln
1330 All truck sales for August: Prior 10.79 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
Canadian markets directory
($1 = C$1.31)
(Reporting by Sai Sharanya Khosla in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)