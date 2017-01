Sept 2 Stock futures pointed to a flat opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as investors play it safe ahead of U.S. jobs data, awaiting clues on the next U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike.

The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET, and a strong report could increase the possibility of a rate hike as soon as this month.

Canada's trade deficit data for July is also due at 8:30 a.m. ET. The deficit is expected to have contracted slightly.

September futures on the S&P TSX index were up 0.08 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, led by gold mining stocks, after weak U.S. manufacturing data tempered expectations for Federal Reserve interest hikes.

Dow Jones industrial average e-mini futures were up 0.12 percent at 7:15 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-mini futures were up 0.07 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures were up 0.17 percent.

TOP STORIES

Canadian yoga wear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported comparable-sales growth that fell short of analyst estimates.

ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS

Bank of Montreal : CIBC raises target price to C$90.00 from C$88

BRP Inc : RBC raises target price to C$28 from C$27; rating "outperform"

Dollarama Inc : RBC raises target price to C$122 from C$120; rating "outperform"

COMMODITIES AT 7:15 a.m. ET

Gold futures : $1309.2; -0.23 percent

US crude : $43.69; +1.23 percent

Brent crude : $46.07; +1.36 percent

LME 3-month copper : $4629.5; -0.01 percent

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON FRIDAY

0830 Non-farm payrolls for August: Expected 180,000; Prior 255,000

0830 Private payrolls for August: Expected 178,000; Prior 217,000

0830 Manufacturing payrolls for August: Expected 0; Prior 9,000

0830 Government payrolls for August: Prior 38,000

0830 Unemployment rate for August: Expected 4.8 pct; Prior 4.9 pct

0830 Average earnings mm for August: Expected 0.2 pct; Prior 0.3 pct

0830 Average workweek hours for August: Expected 34.5 hrs; Prior 34.5 hrs

0830 Labor force participation for August: Prior 62.8 pct 0830 U6 underemployment for August: Prior 9.7 pct

0830 International trade mm for July: Expected -$42.7 bln; Prior -$44.5 bln

0945 ISM-New York Index for August: Prior 721.1

0945 ISM NY Biz Conditions for August: Prior 60.7

1000 Durables ex-defense, R mm for July: Prior 3.8 pct

1000 Durable goods, R mm for July: Prior 4.4 pct

1000 Factory orders mm for July: Expected 2.0 pct; Prior -1.5 pct

1000 Durables ex-transport R mm for July: Prior 1.5 pct

1000 Nondefense cap ex-air R mm for July: Prior 1.6 pct

1000 Factory ex-transport mm for July: Prior 0.4 pct

1030 ECRI Weekly Index: Prior 138.1

1030 ECRI weekly annualized: Prior 8.1 pct

($1 = C$1.31)